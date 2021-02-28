East Texas church finds way to continue service despite damage from winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many churches are undergoing repairs after the recent arctic blast, and The Woods Baptist Church is one of them.

Pipes burst during the winter storm, causing water damage throughout the church.

Inches of water covered almost the entire church floor after the freezing weather, leaving them with damaged walls, floors and ceilings.

“It’s affected, I would say, about 98% of the building, so it’s pretty rough,” commercial project manager Seth McCarthy said.

According to McCarthy, they are using portable dehumidifiers throughout the building. Two of those, he says, get rid of about 25 gallons of moisture a day. It could take two weeks before the building is dried sufficiently.

Despite the circumstances, the congregation still found a way and a place to worship until repairs are done.

Sunday was the church’s first day at UT Tyler’s Baptist Student Ministry building, which is a four minute drive from the church.

“I wanted to try a keep as normal as we could, and so the BSM was just the perfect place because it’s not far from our facility,” The Woods Baptist Church pastor Lon Graham said. “We can meet here Sunday morning and they have plenty of room for us.”

Even after the winter storm, the church community still has a place to worship.

“The volunteers that are just coming together to make this happen, it rejoices this old pastor’s heart,” Graham said.

At the end of the day, Pastor Graham says church is wherever the people are.