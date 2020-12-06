East Texas church, Tyler High boys basketball players, NAACP President give out 275 pounds of food

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Church of God in Christ, the Tyler High boys basketball players and the NAACP President teamed up to give out 275 pound boxes of food on Saturday.

The NAACP President Cedrick Granberry said it was a great way to give back to the community, in a time when everyone is affected by the pandemic.

“It’s all about a collaborative effort and working hard to do what we can to help those who are less fortunate. At this point in time we are all standing in need so we’ll do whatever we can do to lend a helping lessons being taught here today,” Granberry said.

The church said that they will plan to do this the first Saturday of the month as long as the need exists.