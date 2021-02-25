East Texas churches facing the aftermath of the winter storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Last week’s winter storm not only caused damage to businesses and houses but also churches.

Pipes bursting because of the record cold and freeze caused more than $10,000 damage at both The Woods Baptist Church and Lanes Chapel Church in Tyler.

Both churches had inches of water throughout their buildings.

Pastor Lon Graham of The Woods said this is latest situation for his congregation to overcome.

“The pandemic hit us and we had the changes we have to make because of the pandemic, and then things were starting to creep back towards the normal, and this hits us. And again if it was by itself it wouldn’t be as bad,” Graham said.

Despite temporarily losing their place of worship, the members are moving service to the campus of UT Tyler.