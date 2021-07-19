East Texas community surprises 6-year-old battling cancer with drive-by parade

LINDALE, Texas (KETK)- The East Texas community put together a drive-by parade for Mineola Head Football Coach Luke Blackwell’s son.

Last week, 6-year-old Jase Blackwell was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. His doctors said it is the most common type of cancer that affects children. The illness occurs in white blood cells inside the bone marrow. This puts pressure on Jase’s bones and makes it hard for him to move.

On Monday, Jase’s family and local first responders organized a surprise event to show him their support during his battle.

“It’s just awesome to know that this many people care enough about Jase and our family,” said Luke.

Community members decorated signs and brought him candy.

“I’ve never had a parade before,” said Jase.

Luke said his son feels less pain with the treatment. Unfortunately, this is not the first cancer diagnosis the family has received this year. In March, Luke’s mother in law was also told she had a different type of leukemia.

Luke also mentioned that their family would appreciate some prayers.

“To take (the) time and come by and do something that means so much to him, (it) is so uplifting to him and our family,” said Luke.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the Blackwell family with medical costs.

You can donate by clicking on the link below.