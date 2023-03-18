TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Hoods were up and vehicles were parked for the East Texas Crisis Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It’s just really great to have, you know, car enthusiasts be able to use their passion to help support a great cause and then also, the support from the East Texas community to have such a wonderful turnout year after year after year,” said Director of Marketing and public relations for the East Texas Crisis Center Jeremy Flowers.

Around 270 classic and modern cars lined up on display for East Texans to enjoy and some car owners left with an award.

“31 different categories for cars, trucks and motorcycles to be awarded and we’ll have seven best of show categories,” explained Flowers.

The biggest prize of the day was a classic Ford Mustang.

13,000 raffle tickets were sold, but only one lucky person drives away a winner.

“This year’s car is a 64 ½, 65 Mustang. It’s just a beautiful car. The guy donated it to us. We really didn’t have much to do to it. We kind of washed it and put some wax on it,” said Robert Dodd, who’s on the car show committee.

Every year it’s the Mustang Club of East Texas’s job to find the raffle car.

The car raised about $130,000 off the raffle for the crisis center, making it clear attendees loved the choice.

“Some years we’ve completely torn them apart and built them from the ground up, but this car here is just amazing and someone’s going to be a very lucky winner,” added Dodd.

But at the end of the day, it’s all about helping the East Texas Crisis Center.

“The folks that run the crisis center, they have a heart of gold and you can’t help but want to help them. And they give us this opportunity to do this and we love it,” said Dodd.