EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Local hospitals have announced the first babies born in 2024 from across East Texas.

UT Health Tyler announced the birth of Elias Kefalides as their first baby of 2024. Born to Jillian and Nick Kefalides of Lindale, Elias was arrived in East Texas around 11 a.m. on Monday.

“I definitely didn’t think he would be a New Year’s baby,” Jillian said. “Honestly, we’re just grateful that he’s a healthy baby.”

Jillian and Nick Kefalides with newborn Elias, photo courtesy of UT Health East Texas.

CHRISTUS announced the birth of Elicia Castaneda who was born at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview at 12:49 a.m. on Monday.

Newborn Elicia Castaneda, photo courtesy of CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas.

CHRISTUS also announced the birth of Izzabella Landsell, who was born at CHRISTUS St. Michael in Texarkana at 12:11 a.m. on Monday.