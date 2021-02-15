East Texas first responders brave harsh elements, continue their work

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – First responders around East Texas are continuing their work despite the winter storm outside.

A historic winter storm is settling over the area, leaving over 60,000 East Texans without power. While many law enforcement agencies are advising people to stay home and off the roads, their work continues.

Tyler police posted photos on their Facebook of officers at work, showing them braving the elements from their dashboard or body cameras.

“Since the arctic decided to lend us some snow last night we decided to show it that we can still do our jobs, even if our little toesies are cold! Good job officers for braving the storm.”

The Gladewater Fire Department also posted a photo of firemen after they responded to a car fire early Monday morning.

“Last night, or rather very early this morning, our B Shift crew was called out to a vehicle fire. Even with a mini Texas blizzard, they were able to safely reach the call and to extinguish it in short time. Great job crew.”

Texarkana Police Department sent out a public service message from Sgt. Brad Thacker, who they say was working all day during the ice to deal with traffic and other issues.

“Even though the roads ‘look better’ than they were, please understand that there are still intermittent patches of ice on the roadways. You still need to drive slower and give more room,” the Facebook post said.

One officer in Henderson seemed to be having a fun day on the job after the snow came down. Henderson PD posted a video of K9 Officer Barney running and playing in the fresh snow.

The federal government recently approved an emergency declaration for the state of Texas because of the wintry weather. Law enforcement agencies all across East Texas have encouraged residents to stay off the roads and try to conserve power back home.

Keep up with our latest weather coverage to stay updated.