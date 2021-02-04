East Texas Food Bank distribution center location changes in Tyler due to COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - The Great Texas Balloon Race will soar over the skies from June 18-20 at the East Texas Regional Airport in Longview. According to Michelle Ford, the Great Texas Balloon Race chairman for 2021, there will not be a public event due to concerns of COVID-19.

Although balloons will be flying, Ford said there will be no balloon glows, special shaped tethers, musical entertainment or traditional festival activities.