East Texas Food Bank distribution center location changes in Tyler due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One of the East Texas Food Bank distribution locations was changed from the Harvey Convention Center to Lindsey Park in Tyler, due to the Harvey Convention Center being used as a COVID-19 vaccine center.
Friday, Feb. 5 in Tyler
- The event will be at Lindsey Park from 10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.
- Drivers will have to use the North entrance to the park and follow traffic flow directions.
Friday, Feb. 13 in Longview
- The event will be at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or while supplies last.
- Drivers will have to enter from 300 W. Cotton.
Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Lufkin
- The event will be at the George H. Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.
- Drivers will have to enter off of Highway 69, from the Westbound lane.
At the distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligability or paperwork requirements.
- Fort Worth Zoo hippo predicts Super Bowl LV winner
- Affidavit reveals Patterson Auto Group president’s role in human trafficking, alleged sexual acts with children
- Smith County resumes jury trials after nearly a year
- Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces the cancellation of the 2021 Rodeo
- WATCH: Pairing the right beers with the proper appetizers