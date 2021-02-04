East Texas Food Bank distribution center location changes in Tyler due to COVID-19

Community

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One of the East Texas Food Bank distribution locations was changed from the Harvey Convention Center to Lindsey Park in Tyler, due to the Harvey Convention Center being used as a COVID-19 vaccine center.

Friday, Feb. 5 in Tyler

  • The event will be at Lindsey Park from 10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.
  • Drivers will have to use the North entrance to the park and follow traffic flow directions.

Friday, Feb. 13 in Longview

  • The event will be at the Gregg County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or while supplies last.
  • Drivers will have to enter from 300 W. Cotton.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Lufkin

  • The event will be at the George H. Henderson Expo Center from 10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.
  • Drivers will have to enter off of Highway 69, from the Westbound lane.

At the distributions, the events are open to anyone and there are no eligability or paperwork requirements.

