LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – According to East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) officials the produce distribution for Tuesday was postponed.

“We understand this change may have caused great inconvenience today and we are sincerely sorry,” said the ETFB in a statement.

However, anyone in need of food may go to the East Texas Food Bank’s Deep East Texas Resource Center on Wednesday in Lufkin.

The produce distribution has been rescheduled for Wednesday Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Henderson Expo Center according to the ETFB.