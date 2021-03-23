East Texas Food Bank opens pantry, resource center in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank on Tuesday opened the Deep East Texas Resource Center as a new venue to help people in need.

The goal of the center is to provide a one-stop-shop of wraparound services, said information from the Tyler-based East Texas Food Bank.

“The purpose of this facility is to try to provide the total service to a family that’s struggling with poverty,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, said. “We don’t only offer fresh and shelf stable food in a pantry, we have wraparound services where you can seek help from other organizations.”

Located 105 Lofton St. in Lufkin, the center is home to a food pantry, benefits assistance and other community support services.

Food pantry hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and then from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Through the Benefits Assistance Program, people can get help applying for social service programs to help with getting food, medical care and other services.

Other services offered include utility assistance, child care programs and nutrition education programs.

The center is also seeking volunteers.



