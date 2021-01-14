East Texas Food Bank sets next distribution for Jan. 26 in Lufkin

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank has set drive-thru food distributions for later this month and in February.

A drive-thru food distribution set for Friday, Jan. 15, on the East Texas State Fairgrounds has been canceled because the NET Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the parking lot of Harvey Convention Center, which is also on the fairgrounds, the food bank said.

Anyone needing food assistance can visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “FIND FOOD” to find places in the region where people can get food.

The food bank’s next drive-thru distributions are scheduled for

Jan. 26, Lufkin

10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last

George H. Henderson Expo Center

Enter off Highway 69

Feb. 5, Tyler

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last

East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2000 W. Front St.

Enter off Font Street

Feb. 12, Longview

8 to 10 a.m. or while supplies last

Gregg County Fairgrounds

Enter from 300 W. Cotton

