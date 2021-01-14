East Texas Food Bank sets next distribution for Jan. 26 in Lufkin

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank has set drive-thru food distributions for later this month and in February.
A drive-thru food distribution set for Friday, Jan. 15, on the East Texas State Fairgrounds has been canceled because the NET Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the parking lot of Harvey Convention Center, which is also on the fairgrounds, the food bank said.
Anyone needing food assistance can visit EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “FIND FOOD” to find places in the region where people can get food.
The food bank’s next drive-thru distributions are scheduled for
Jan. 26, Lufkin
10 a.m. to noon or while supplies last
George H. Henderson Expo Center
Enter off Highway 69
Feb. 5, Tyler
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last
East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2000 W. Front St.
Enter off Font Street
Feb. 12, Longview
8 to 10 a.m. or while supplies last
Gregg County Fairgrounds
Enter from 300 W. Cotton
