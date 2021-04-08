East Texas Food Bank to distribute fresh food in Longview Friday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank is set to give away free produce from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Gregg County Fairgrounds, 1123 Jaycee Drive.

Fresh produce and fresh food items will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis, the announcement said. There are no eligibility or identification requirements for receiving food.

Those who take part should enter from Cotton Street, stay in their vehicle and have either the trunk or backseat of their vehicle unlocked, the announcement said. More than one household can be in the same car.

Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click find food to get information on the nearest food resources.