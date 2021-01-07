East Texas Food Bank to hold food distribution on Friday

(KETK)- East Texas Food Bank will hold drive-thru produce distributions in Longview, Tyler and Lufkin throughout the month of January.

People will not be required to show ID or bring paperwork to receive food. The food bank will operate at the locations below, while supplies last.

Longview

The food will be passed out on Jan. 8 from 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. at the Gregg County Fairgrounds.

Participants should enter from 300 W. Cotton Street.

Tyler

The food event will be held on Jan. 15 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the East Texas State Fairgrounds.

Lufkin

The produce will be distributed on Jan. 26 from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the George Henderson Expo Center.