East Texas Food Bank to hold produce distribution in Lufkin on Tuesday

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank will hold a Lufkin produce distribution on Tuesday at the George H. Henderson Expo Center.

The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last. Those who wish to attend can enter off of Highway 69, Westbound.

Distribution events are open to anyone and there are no eligibility requirements. Walk-ups will not be accepted. Multiple households can carpool. To pick up items for another household not present, a note must be provided.

The East Texas Food Bank also released February distributions as well: