East Texas Foster family receives free Thanksgiving meal

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One East Texas organization lent a helping hand this Thanksgiving week, all to help families in need.

Southwest Long Term Care, an East Texas health and rehabilitation facility, wanted to give back, not only to health care workers but also to families impacted by the economic downfall caused by the pandemic.

Southwest LTC reached out to KETK News in search of a family that would appreciate a free meal this Thanksgiving. With some help from The Fostering Collective, we were able to connect them to Elnora Fields and her family.

“COVID-19, it’s affected everyone not just people in healthcare, and so we wanted to find an inspirational family to be able to take a burden off their plate and just thank you. It is always so wonderful to pay it forward and meeting miss Elnora and her kids is such a blessing, it has made my Thanksgiving very very special.” Lauren Carter, Marketing Director, Southwest LTC

To say the least, Elnora Fields does it all: a grandmother of six, and now she’s the adoptive mother to four out of her six grandchildren. “My oldest two, my oldest two grandkids, I adopted them through CPS,” said Fields. Fast forward to today, “I adopted my other two grandkids which are siblings and I just adopted them Friday.”

It was on National Adoption Day in 2010 when Mrs. Fields had adopted her son’s two children. Ten years later, she adopted two more of her grandchildren after fostering them for the past year. Despite the struggle to adopt compared to when she initially adopted ten years ago, Fields recognized the immense blessing behind adoption. “I went through more this time than I did the last time to get my license to adopt,” said Fields.

Fields added, “God had a plan for me and I do believe that, I have no doubt.”