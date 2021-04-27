East Texas Giving Day: Choose from more than 250 non-profits to donate to until midnight

EAST TEXAS (KETK) It’s been a long year for non-profits all over the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, and those in East Texas are no exception. Here is your opportunity to make a difference and give back to those organizations that do so much for our community.
East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour day of giving that provides critical funding for our area nonprofits. This year the date is April 27. Donations open at 6 a.m. and will go until midnight.
The categories that these non-profits cover include: animals, children’s education, helping victims of sex trafficking, keeping today’s youth out of drugs and alcohol, and so many more.
Last year, even in the midst of a pandemic, more than $2.2 million was raised for nonprofits all over the area.
To participate in East Texas Giving Day, a nonprofit must be located in, or primarily serve, one of the 32 counties in East Texas Communities Foundation’s (ETCF) service area.
The 32 counties served by ETCF include:
- Anderson
- Angelina
- Bowie
- Camp
- Cass
- Cherokee
- Delta
- Franklin
- Freestone
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Hopkins
- Houston
- Lamar
- Leon
- Marion
- Morris
- Nacogdoches
- Panola
- Rains
- Red River
- Rusk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- Shelby
- Smith
- Titus
- Trinity
- Upshur
- Van Zandt
- Wood
