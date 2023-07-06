TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas Human Needs Network is hosting a symposium on July 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center.

This symposium is a partnership with the UT Tyler School of Medicine and will unveil data and research conducted for a comprehensive community needs assessment of Smith County. The event will feature a discussion of how we can work to meet the community’s self-reported essential needs.

According to Jackie Clay, CEO of ETHNN, the organization is being intentional about community partnerships, specifically with the School of Medicine. Carolyn Morales, Associate Dean of the UT Tyler School of Medicine, said that the school was able to narrow in on the specific needs of the community through analyzing the data collected.

“In the survey itself, there were areas that looked at social determinants of health… housing, transportation, capacity to pay for resources… so some of those responses from the 376 members who replied from the survey, all from Smith County, gave us some interesting data to identify where those needs are,” said Morales.

Other needs identified from the survey include assistance with anxiety and depression, assistance paying bills, and access to affordable prescription medication, dental care and a primary health care provider.

ETHNN meets monthly and divides their group into councils to work together to address these needs. The organization is already connected with over 100 community partners. Tickets for the event are $40. If you would like more information about ETHNN, visit their website here. To register for the event, visit the registration form here.