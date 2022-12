TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gayle Helms, Executive Director at Pets Fur People, joined East Texas Live to share 10-year-old Teddy with the community in hopes of finding a family to adopt.

Teddy has seen it all and is very calm and laid back. Oh, and he loves to wear sweaters when it’s cold out.

For more information on Pets Fur People and how to adopt your next furry friend, visit their website.