TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Annual Tyler Celtic Fest is coming up as a celebration of the Celtic culture, focusing on the Scots, the Welch and the Irish.

George Jones and Jeff Hurley stopped by East Texas Live to talk about the festival, which they emphasized is not a renaissance festival. There will be Celtic karaoke, vendors, food, music, games and more.

About 3,000 people come out every year, and this is their 11th season. It will take place from May 26-29.

More information is available on their Facebook page.