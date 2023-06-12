TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two local Girl Scouts were honored with a prestigious award for their community work.

Aspen Cunningham and Jordan Crum were awarded the Gold Award, which is given to exemplary scouts who help fix a community problem or make a lasting change in the world.

“I would say it’s the highest award you can get in Girl Scouts, it’s being an ambassador for your community and reaching out and solving a problem,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham’s project centered around enhancing living conditions for native and migratory birds at Tyler State Park. She constructed a new bird oasis to provide birds with a reliable water source that is solar powered with battery backup and placed away from park predators.

“They had some problems and an unreliable water source for migratory birds coming into the park,” Cunningham explained. “So I came in and renovated it and enlarged it and made a reliable source for those birds.”

She also created a bird-watching booklet that highlights common birds, food sources and nesting areas that will be used with state park visitors.

“I built blueprints and I talked with professionals who worked in a pool business in order to build the right resource for the birds,” Cunningham said.

Crum implemented an on-campus health fair at White Oak High School specifically designed for high school students. Crum invited community partners to host interactive booths, a demonstration on the effects of smoking on the lungs, the police department’s drunk driving simulation and free eye exams. The health fair attracted 420 students.

“I had over 14 different organizations come and talk to students, and the best part about it is that everyone had brought something interactive, so it wasn’t just a lecture,” Crum said. “They were learning, they were asking questions, they were getting resources. At the end, mostly they were happy because something had been done to address their health, because a lot of times we just don’t talk about it.”

Students learned the importance of healthy eating and exercise, how to handle mental health issues and the danger of drugs. She then wrote a guide for any students who want to follow-up and create their own health fair.