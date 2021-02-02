Calling all brides: the 2021 East Texas Wedding Extravaganza is this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Calling all brides: The East Texas Bridal Expo is Saturday, February 6th at Harvey Hall!

This expo has nearly 100 East Texas exhibitors dedicated to helping the Bride or event organizer plan the wedding or event of their dreams.

With the exhibitors all under one roof this makes the planning process so much easier with face to face communication between Bride and vendor.

This year due to the pandemic social distancing measure will be in place.

The number of exhibitors and people inside Harvey Hall has been topped off at 600 so they will be counting everyone inside.

Organizers are asking the Bride to register and attend during her chosen “shift”…11:30-1:30 or 1:30-3:30pm.

You can find more information here.

This content is sponsored.