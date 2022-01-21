25th annual East Texas Gem & Mineral show to be held at Tyler Rose Center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Becky Whisenant from the East Texas Gem and Mineral Society stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to discuss their showcase, which is being held Friday through Sunday, Jan. 21-23, at the Tyler Rose Center.

Even though the show is sponsored by the East Texas Gem and Mineral Society, Whisenant said that vendors from multiple states will be showcasing their collections of rocks, fossils, jewelry and much more.

The show’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $1 for students and free for any Scouts who show up in uniform.

To learn more, visit their website.