TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas women who are competing in the Miss Texas 2023 pageant stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about how they work in their communities to help their communities.

Miss East Texas 2023 Anushree Patel said since winning her title she has visited hospitals, libraries and schools and hopes to help inspire people to lead more active lives. Watch the video above to learn more about Miss East Texas.

“I am so glad I get to represent you, and have a beautiful day. Get out and volunteer and stay active and healthy,” Patel said.

Miss Mount Pleasant 2023 Elizabeth Smith said she has been competing for six and half years in the Miss America organization and was very honored to receive her title.

To learn more about Miss Mount Pleasant, watch her full interview below:

Miss Polk County Lilly Haynes said she has loved getting to represent her community, and has learned so much about herself from competing in pageants.

“I’m very honored to move on to the next step,” Haynes said.

To learn more about Miss Polk County, watch the video below:

