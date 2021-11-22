32nd Annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show to raffle off 1967 red Mustang

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jeremy Flowers, Special Event Coordinator with the East Texas Crisis Center, stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to talk about their 32nd Annual East Texas Auto and Cycle Show.

For the last 23 years, they’ve raffled off a car and this year the prize car is a 1967 viper red Mustang, that has only had one owner and was purchased in Tyler.

Raffle tickets for the car can be purchased online for $10 each autoandcycleshow.com. There is no limit for the number of raffle tickets one person can buy.

Each $10 ticket purchase goes toward services provided by the East Texas Crisis Center, like those to help survivors of domestic violence.

The drawing will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 in the Green Acres Baptist Church parking lot and the entire community is welcome.