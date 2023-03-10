TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jeremy Flowers with the East Texas Crisis Center joined East Texas Live to share information on the East Texas Auto & Cycle Show.

The East Texas Crisis Center provides services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and their children across five counties in East Texas.

The 33rd Annual East Texas Auto & Cycle Show will be on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. It takes a $30 donation to enter your vehicle and tickets for the raffle car will cost $10. Proceeds from the event will benefit the East Texas Crisis Center.

