TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monique Roque-Stafford with College Elite stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming vendor fair happening at Bergfeld Park.

The Vendors Fair is open to the community and meant as a way to give back to small businesses and is set to feature a surprise guest. More than 20 local businesses have signed up to attend and share their products, and College Elite is still accepting vendors who want to participate.

