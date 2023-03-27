TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ashley Washmon, executive director of Historic Tyler stopped by East Texas Live on Monday to talk about their 43rd “Historic Tyler on Tour” that is taking place this weekend.

Washmon said there will be a special candlelight tour Friday night and day tours on Saturday. Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday historic home tours are $15 for Historic Tyler members and $25 for non-members.

“You get a sneak peak behind these houses that you drive by everyday,” Washmon said. “Tickets support Historic Tyler and our preservation efforts in town.”

For more information, click here.