TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Larry Matson with Tyler Junior College and Anthony Petrecca with Eagle’s Bluff Country Club stopped by East Texas Live to talk about the 60th anniversary Texas Chefs Association convention that is being held in Tyler this weekend.

The convention is from Friday to Sunday, and plans to bring together nearly 100 culinary professionals for networking, camaraderie and professional development.

Chefs that are a part of the American Culinary Federal and Texas Chefs Association are welcome to sign up and attend.

