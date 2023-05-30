TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Citizens will have the opportunity to tour newly-constructed homes, meet builders and see new household technology at the 70th anniversary Parade of Homes.

2023 Parade of Homes Chairman Chris Moore with the Tyler Area Builders Association stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the festivities.

27 homes throughout East Texas, including homes in the Tyler area, Bullard, Whitehouse, Hawkins and Chandler, will be destinations. Tickets are on sale now, costing $15 for adults and $5 for kids.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visit the Tyler Area Builders Association website.