AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) - An East Texas man was arrested along with 20 other people by the office of the Texas Attorney General for sex offender-related offenses.

From August through September 2021, the Houston Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU) conducted operation "Lucky Charm", which focused on arresting suspects that had warrants for failure to register as a sex offender and sex offender registration violation. The warrants were out of the Houston area.