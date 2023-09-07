TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A celebration of life in recovery is happening in East Texas during the month of September. Jason McLemore, Derrick Dowell and Jill Smith stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to talk about the Big Texas Rally for Recovery, which is a celebration of life in recovery.

The Big Texas Rally for Recovery is happening in 10 cities across Texas, two of those rallies are in Tyler and Lufkin.

The free event is held in partnership with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Addiction Research Institute at the University of Texas.

For more information about the event click here.