A full recovery: Lindy from the SPCA of East Texas is ready for her forever home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lindy was brought in to the SPCA of East Texas a few months ago in terrible condition. Kat Cortelyou with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to share Lindy with us.

Lindy is 1 1/2 years old, and she came to the SPCA of East Texas from a cruelty call. She was emaciated and did not have any fur. The SPCA has been doing live videos on Facebook to follow her journey to recovery. Cortelyou said Lindy is now ready for her forever home.

Lindy loves to play and is high-energy and Kat said she will do well with an active family, children or another dog to play with. She is nearly completely potty trained and leash and kennel trained.

Thousands of people have followed Lindy through the SPCA of East Texas’ Facebook page and given her well wishes for a full recovery.

For more information about adopting Lindy, go to the SPCA of East Texas’ website.

See Lindy’s journey

On Sept. 19, the staff at Tyler Animal ER were monitoring Lindy while her body weight and temperature were both very low.

On Sept. 20, Lindy seemed to have gained a little strength and she stood and repositioned herself on her own.