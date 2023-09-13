TYLER, Texas (KETK) – American singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett left this world on Sunday, Sept. 1, at age 76. I don’t want to talk about Jimmy Buffett’s music, or his biography, I want to talk about the reaction from his fans.

What you’re seeing above is footage released by the Florida Keys News Bureau. This shows the main drag through Key West – Duval Street – packed with Margaritaville fans.

Buffett had a strong connection to the Florida Keys, having first arrived in 1971 and spent the early days of his career in Key West. And it makes sense, because the Jimmy Buffett brand overlaps heavily with the brand of Key West: laid back, sun shine, beaches, chill music and a questionable amount of alcohol consumption.

I wasn’t a Jimmy Buffett fan, but I’m certainly not a hater. His music was fine I guess, I can probably name 4 Jimmy Buffett songs. I certainly love Margaritaville. That’s a timeless classic.

Here’s what I learned this week: I AM a big fan of Jimmy Buffett fans.

Yeah, there’s the stereotypical Jimmy Buffett fan that is a middle aged suburban dad who probably likes boats, cargo shorts and those dorky shirts with the vents in the back. But even though I question their taste in music and fashion, I love their attitude. They seem like a genuinely happy bunch who are friendly and enjoying themselves. Sure, Jimmy Buffett fans aren’t as edgy and musically complex as Nine Inch Nails fans, they aren’t as young and hip as Billie Eilish fans, but I bet they are more fun to hang out with at a beach party.

I’m impressed with Jimmy Buffett fans, because that’s what I think most funerals should be: a celebration of the legacy of the deceased. When I die, I would prefer a drunken beach party to a somber church service. I think we all would.

When I die, have a party, please. You don’t have to wear flip flops and a Hawaiian shirt, but in this instance, Jimmy Buffett fans set a great example on how to handle the shadow of mortality that hangs over all of us: with a party.