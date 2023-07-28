TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Access Allergy, an asthma immunology board certified office, has a new clinic opening in Tyler.

Access Allergy has three clinics in El Paso, and is now expanding to the East Texas area. Henry Martinez, certified physician assistant, said that this area has one of the highest pollen counts in the entire country.

“We are more than excited… this is a community that is in need of our specialty… we treat patients with different types of allergies… nasal allergy, allergic conjunctivitis, asthma, food allergy, drug allergy [and] frequent sinus infections,” said Martinez.

The clinic plans to get patients in as fast as they can in order to provide quality treatment for complicated allergy issues.

“We want to be able to get to the root cause of [our patient’s] problems,” Sidney Young, patient coordinator.

Young also said that the clinic can get people in within the same week that they call and they plan to keep that up as long as they can. If you would like for information or to schedule an appointment, you can visit their website here.