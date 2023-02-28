TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Doug Leighton and Jack Cobb with the Adaptive Foundation by APEC joined East Texas Live to share information about their mission and how they help the special needs families in our community.

Leighton shared that Adaptive Foundation by APEC is a vehicle for health support for families that are caring for someone with special needs. They train all people at all levels with APEC, whether it is a person with a broken back or someone with down syndrome, they try to provide services for everyone.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.