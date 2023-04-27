TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Doug Leighton with the Adaptive Foundation joined East Texas Live to give information about their third annual Block Party.

The Adaptive Foundation serves as a health vehicle for individuals with adaptive needs in their families such as spinal cord injuries, wheel-chair bound, amputees, down syndrome and autism spectrum individuals.

The third annual Block Party will be held Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include live, music, attractions for kids, a mechanical bull and more. The funds raised during the event will go towards a possible adult divergent class or scholarship opportunities for students with adaptive needs.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website.