TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Advanced Remedy Center in Tyler is now offering a therapy for diabetic neuropathy called, physiologic insulin resensitization or PIR Therapy.

The therapy works by using small doses of insulin to resensitize the insulin receptor which allows the receptor revitalize it self, according to Dr. J. Chris Hubert, owner of the Advanced Remedy Center.

According to Dr. Hubert, any kind of diabetic and even pre-diabetics can benefit from PIR Therapy, which can dramatically help remedy diabetic neuropathy. The therapy is also covered by most major insurers and Medicare.

For more information visit Advanced Remedy Center online or call (903)-526-4875.