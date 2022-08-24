*NOTE: This is a sponsored post.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. J. Chris Hubert stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to talk about a new technology that he says can restore, repair and regenerate insulin receptors.

Hubert is the owner of the Advanced Remedy Center, which is an integrated health and wellness facility that is dedicated to providing a holistic option for health.

He spoke about Physiologic Insulin Resensitization therapy, which he describes as a treatment for diabetics and pre-diabetics that can help reduce insulin resistance and increase the conversion of sugar into energy.

You can visit Advanced Remedy Center‘s website to learn more.