Airrosti Rehab Centers focus on rapid recovery

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Brian Ellspermann & Dr. Brian McGaughran with Airrosti Rehab Centers stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to share information about their services.

Airrosti Rehab Centers is a healthcare provider group that specializes in treating soft tissue injuries with manual therapy and rehab.

Dr. Ellspermann said that Airrosti can treat anything that is not broken or torn, including tendonitis, sprains, strains, pain and more. Rapid Recovery is the primary goal and 3-4 treatments usually help with most cases. At Airrosti Rehab Centers, the doctors spend an hour with every patient and the treatment is outcome based.

Airrosti Rehab Centers have locations in Tyler, Longview and Nacogdoches. For more information, watch the video above and click here.