TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Altra Foundation, Inc. is offering two high school students a $5,000 scholarship to go towards their education.

Students have until April 30 to submit their application and meet all the requirements.

Below is all the eligibility requirements:

Complete the Banzai financial education modules between before April 30

Complete the Post-Test with a score of 85% or higher

Be a High School Student (grades 9-12), age 13+

Have a minimum 2.8 GPA

Be college-bound to a two- or four-year in the U.S. within the next 4 years (winner will need to provide proof of enrollment by December 31, 2027 to claim the scholarship)

Complete the scholarship application

You can find more information on their website.