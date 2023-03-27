TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Altra Foundation, Inc. is offering two high school students a $5,000 scholarship to go towards their education.
Students have until April 30 to submit their application and meet all the requirements.
Below is all the eligibility requirements:
- Complete the Banzai financial education modules between before April 30
- Complete the Post-Test with a score of 85% or higher
- Be a High School Student (grades 9-12), age 13+
- Have a minimum 2.8 GPA
- Be college-bound to a two- or four-year in the U.S. within the next 4 years (winner will need to provide proof of enrollment by December 31, 2027 to claim the scholarship)
- Complete the scholarship application
You can find more information on their website.