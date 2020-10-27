Altra Foundation’s Banzai! Scholarship

There is a great need for education and Altra wants to help the community. They have started a Banzai! Scholarship to help High School students afford a college education.

The Altra Foundation, Inc. is dedicated to providing financial literacy education for youth and adults in the communities we serve. The Altra Foundation’s definition of financial literacy is having the knowledge and skills to develop financial goals, budget, manage debt, save, invest, and maintain good credit.

For more information please go to: https://www.altra.org/about-us/altra-foundation/scholarships/banzai-scholarship