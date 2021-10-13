Alzheimer’s Alliance announces public fundraising campaign for renovations at new location

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County has introduced their new public fundraising campaign, which aims to raise money in order to fund their new location.

The campaign, named “Take Flight, building space for life changing support,” will assist in financing renovations for their new location at 3531 Broadway Ave., formerly known as Tyler Piano Co.

The new location will be renovated to include 8,000 sq. ft. of dementia friendly office space, counseling rooms, and a large space for conferences, meetings, education opportunities and their Day Club respite care program, which meets twice per week. Additionally, the University of Texas at Tyler will have their Memory Assessment and Research Center (MARC) onsite for diagnostic services.

“This is a big deal for our organization. Forty years ago it started with a few families having a common interest to provide life-changing support to persons living with dementia and their caregivers… Now, we will have more control and certainty of being able to fulfill our purpose today while positioning for the future.” Chris Hazelip, the Board President of the Alliance

The Alliance created a strategic plan in 2018 which outlined three key priorities:

organizational infrastructure

strategic partnerships

quality services

Stephanie Taylor, Executive Director for the Alliance, said that “owning our own facility as opposed to leasing will allow the Alliance to redirect almost $80,000 back into its purpose of providing life-changing support to persons living with dementia and their caregivers.”

The renovation campaign will also be seeking additional, separate donations which will go toward regular operations expenses so that the organization can continue to run without interruption.

The Alliance says that every dollar donated to this project will be matched up to $150,000 to go towards a goal of $250,000. Visit alzalliance.org for more information.