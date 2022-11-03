TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rebecca Smith, education and marketing coordinator for Alzheimer’s Alliance dropped by East Texas Live on Thursday to discuss Alzheimer’s Awareness month and their upcoming workshop.

“The Alzheimer’s Alliance has been serving Smith County for 40 years by providing life-changing support to persons living with any kind of dementia and their caregivers. We are a local nonprofit; 100% of proceeds stay in Smith County.” Alzheimer’s Alliance

On Nov. 10 they will be hosting the Dementia Care U Workshop, which will cover “the common themes and challenges that may arise affecting family dynamics when a loved one may have dementia,” according to Alzheimer’s Alliance.

For more information visit, the Alzheimer’s Alliance online.