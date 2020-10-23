Alzheimer’s Association’s Tyler and Longview walks being held the next 2 weekends

|The Tyler walk is this Saturday October 24, and the Longview walk will be on October 31,
featuring none other than KETK and FOX 51’s Chief Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell!
These walks will be like no other – no large crowds, no open areas with tents and displays.
Due to restraints imposed by the COVID pandemic, the 2020 Walk is a hybrid of live on-line and physical walking in small groups or solo, in neighborhoods, on walking trails, where ever people want to wave the Alzheimer’s flag and walk.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.
Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.