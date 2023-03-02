TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Johnny Johnson and Debbie Cummings joined East Texas Live to share information on the upcoming benefit concert they are hosting.

The concert will take place at the Henderson County Fairgrounds in Athens on Saturday, March 4 with gates opening at 5 p.m. Jay Allen from “The Voice” and Wesley Pruitt Band will be performing and all money raised during the concert will stay Henderson County benefiting the Alzheimer’s Coalition of Henderson County.

For more information, watch the video above or visit their website