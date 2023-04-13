FLINT, Texas (KETK) – Angel Layettes is one of the more than 130 non-profit organizations from Smith County participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

The organization’s mission is to bring comfort to grieving families from the loss of an infant from death shortly after birth by providing, without charge, custom designed burial layettes and keepsakes.

If you’d like to donate to Angel Layettes, you can find their specific donation page by clicking here.