TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kim Sanchez stopped by East Texas Live on Thursday to discuss their ongoing rummage.

Angel Layettes is a local charity that brings comfort to grieving families over the loss of an infant from death shortly after birth by providing, without charge, custom designed burial layettes and keepsakes.

Sanchez says their rummage will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 10534 FM 2813 in Flint from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Items you can expect to find at the rummage sale include furniture, clothes, tools, toys and much more. All funds raised from the sale go directly to Angel Layettes mission.

Angle Layettes has been serving East Texas for 15 years but also offer services nationwide. For more information, you can visit the Angle Layettes website, call 903-534-5212 or email info.ed@angellayettes.org.