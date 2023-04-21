LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Mosaic Center is one of the 25 non-profit organizations from Angelina County that is participating in East Texas Giving Day this year.

Put on by the East Texas Communities Foundation, this year’s online donation event will be on April 25.

They are dedicated to strengthening women and their families by bridging the gap from dependency to economic self-sufficiency in a Christian environment by offering “a hand up, not a handout.”

If you’d like to donate to them, you can find their donation page by clicking here.