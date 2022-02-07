TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Kaylee Casteel and Sheila Phillips, the manager and director of the Animal Protection League, stopped by East Texas Live with their furry friend Murphy on Monday to discuss the services that they are currently offering to East Texas pet-owners.

The Animal Protection League is a non-profit organization that offers affordable veterinary services throughout East Texas. Their mission is to combat overpopulation in the area by minimizing the euthanasia that occurs in overcrowded animal shelters, as well as keeping the East Texas pet population healthy by providing preventative care such as vaccinations and parasite prevention.

For more information, visit their website.