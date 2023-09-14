TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Here in East Texas, I found another questionable holiday expansion.

The classic Easter candy, Peeps, have expanded beyond their Easter holiday season into the Halloween realm. Now, I’m a huge fan of Peeps, so I’m happy about them being available on the opposite side of the calendar from their native habitat, but I felt in order for me to properly report on this new evil incarnation for you, more scientific research was imperative.

So I bought both of them, the pumpkin and ghost options, and tested it out. And, adhering to the scientific method, I used several other candy experts, my kiddos, to see if my results would be replicated and therefore confirmed. After me and my assistant researchers ate all of them, we all confirmed the original hypothesis: Halloween Peeps are delicious.

But tasting good isn’t the only factor. What about the people who think holidays should all stay in their lane. There’s people who complain about Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving, people who complain about the Spirit stores popping up before Labor Day, and people who think Halloween Peeps are a vulgar appropriation. These people need to calm down.

If it were available year round, would it be as special? Of course not, but we’re not talking about marshmallow bunnies in the fall, so you critics of the marshmallow pumpkins and ghosts got NOTHING. You lose. Good day, sir.

If you don’t like Halloween Peeps, fine. Don’t buy them. But if you’re a critic, I don’t want to hear a peep.